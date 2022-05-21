Family and friends celebrate the life of 50-year-old Jimmie Lee Pierce

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Family and friends celebrated the life of Jimmie Lee Pierce Friday tonight.

The 50-year-old was shot and killed earlier this week outside his home on North West Street in Jackson.

Those who know Pierce best say he was a fun and loving guy who would give you the shirt off his back. They say he had a profound impact on everyone he came in touch with, which was evident by the big crowd on hand.

Family members are still devastated over this tragedy and are left asking one pivotal question.

“Why? Why did they take an innocent man’s life that wasn’t in the streets like that? Senseless. They took a brother, they took a father, they took a friend that had many friends out here,” said Anderson Donalson, Pierce’s brother. “So we just left with that question why, and I would think that it’s probably no response because it was just senseless.”

Arrests have been made in this homicide. Three suspects turned themselves in Wednesday afternoon.

15-year-old LeAndrew Williams and 19-year-old Corey Hodge Junior are both charged with capital murder.

24-year-old Bonny Fields III is charged with accessory after the fact.

Police say the three turned themselves in after one of the suspect’s family members recognized the car involved in this crime and confronted them about coming forward.

