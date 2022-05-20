WLBT’s Things To Know 5/20/22: Reeves signs ‘Buddy’s Law’, gas price hike, $40B Ukraine aid bill

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Reeves signs “Buddy’s Law”

Governor Tate Reeves signed legislation Thursday in honor of a dog that was burned and severely injured by a 12-year-old in April of last year. The two to the three-year-old pup, Buddy, was forced into intense veterinary treatment, including skin grafts, after the child set him on fire. “We are finally able to uncover his face. As you can see, he is completely healed. His personality is intact, and he loves people,” Dr. Elizabeth Swanson with Mississippi State University Veterinary School said. “Buddy’s Law” not only aims to protect animals but children as well.

2. Gas price hike

The cost for a gallon of gas is continuing to go up and up and up. We are at a historic high here in Mississippi, with gas at roughly $4.17 a gallon. Experts predict we’ll continue seeing these kinds of prices and continue digging deep into our pockets for gas as the summer months are approaching. But despite the high prices, AAA doesn’t expect that to impact summer travels.

3. Senate ships $40B Ukraine aid bill to Biden for signature

The Senate has whisked a $40 billion package of military, economic and food aid for Ukraine and U.S. allies to final congressional approval, putting a bipartisan stamp on America’s biggest commitment yet to turning Russia’s invasion into a painful quagmire for Moscow. The legislation, approved 86-11 Thursday was backed by every voting Democrat and most Republicans. While many issues under President Joe Biden have collapsed under party-line gridlock, Thursday’s lopsided vote signaled that both parties were largely unified about sending Ukraine the materiel it needs to fend off Russian President Vladimir Putin’s more numerous forces. “I applaud the Congress for sending a clear bipartisan message to the world that the people of the United States stand together with the brave people of Ukraine as they defend their democracy and freedom,” Biden said in a written statement.

