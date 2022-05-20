Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Welty Library closed for second day due to air conditioning problems

Welty Library severely damaged during 2013 hailstorm. Problems have continued ever since.
By Anthony Warren
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The flagship branch of the Jackson/Hinds Library System is closed for the second day in a row due to air conditioning issues.

According to the system’s website, the branch, located at 300 N. State St., was closed on May 19 and on May 12, also “due to A/C issues.”

It was not known when the problem would be fixed. Library officials were not immediately available for comment.

