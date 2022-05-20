Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Train hits 18-wheeler in Flowood, causing traffic to be closed for ‘undetermined amount of time’(Flowood Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - A train accident in Flowood has caused traffic to close “for an undetermined amount of time.”

The incident happened around 11:50 a.m. Friday on Old Flowood Drive between Highway 80 and Highway 468.

According to Flowood police, the driver of the 18-wheeler and the crew of the Canadian National train are all accounted for and are doing okay.

