Train hits 18-wheeler in Flowood, causing traffic to be closed for ‘undetermined amount of time’

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - A train accident in Flowood has caused traffic to close “for an undetermined amount of time.”

The incident happened around 11:50 a.m. Friday on Old Flowood Drive between Highway 80 and Highway 468.

According to Flowood police, the driver of the 18-wheeler and the crew of the Canadian National train are all accounted for and are doing okay.

