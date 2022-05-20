Suspect wanted for multiple jewelry thefts in the metro area
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Ridgeland Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in multiple jewelry thefts at retail outlets in the metro area.
If you have any information, contact the RPD Detective Sergeant Brett Bertucci at (601) 856-5210 or Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.
