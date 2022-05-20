Suspect wanted for multiple jewelry thefts in the metro area

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Ridgeland Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in multiple jewelry thefts at retail outlets in the metro area.

Jewelry thief (Ridgeland Police Department)

If you have any information, contact the RPD Detective Sergeant Brett Bertucci at (601) 856-5210 or Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

