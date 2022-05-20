Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

School assignment shows Obama next to primates

A teacher in Michigan on leave after an assignment showing the former president alongside wild primates. (WDIV, ROEPER SCHOOL, DUKE UNIVERSITY, CNN)
By WDIV staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND CO., Mich. (WDIV) - A teacher in Michigan is on leave after administrators said she gave out an assignment showing former President Barack Obama alongside several primates.

The assignment asked, “Which of the following are primates?”

No matter what the intent was, many parents and students were offended.

“When I saw it, I couldn’t believe it,” said Carolyn Lett, director of diversity for The Roeper School.

Lett said she saw the evolution lesson given to students and had questions.

“Is this something the teacher did, you know purposely, put this picture in along with the animals and the apes?” she said. “I’m trying to understand this myself. Right away I had the reaction, like it’s so wrong I can’t understand it.”

Lett said this is what the teacher told her and the Roeper administrators: “She had her biology hat on but didn’t realize the awareness that she should have had culturally.”

The lesson included more than one photo of the former president. It’s from a Duke University website.

Lett says the offensive images have hurt Roeper students, and she asked the teacher what she is going to do about it.

“Her intentions were a certain way, but the impact - now she realized - it had a very negative effect on her students,” Lett said. “(The teacher said) ‘I need to have a conversation with my students.’ I said, ‘What will that conversation look like? Own the mistake that you’ve done.’”

The school did not hold classes Thursday. Police were stationed outside due to threats made online.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eddie Maloney, 71
Eddie Maloney of Cowboy Maloney’s dies at 71
Police are on the scene at a shooting at Medgar Evers and Marydell.
Man shot multiple times, killed by cousin near Medgar Evers
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders calls out to his players during the first half of an...
‘I don’t even make a million’ | Coach Prime addresses Saban’s comments about paying recruit
JXN Fest cancels one week before show due to ‘unforseen circumstances’
JXN Fest cancels one week before show due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’
Newport Street police presence.
Police: Man killed on Newport Street, body found by homeowner

Latest News

Cuban President Miguel Diaz Canel, right, and his Mexican counterpart Andres Manuel Lopez...
US official: Biden mulls Cuba invitation for Americas summit
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Suspected gang violence led to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4, police say
Hinds Co. faces high risk for heartworm in pets, non-profit says
Miss. faces high risk for parasitic infections, non-profit says
FILE - A pedestrian walks past the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in New York.
Wall Street nears bear market at the end of a bruising week
The three children in an Amber Alert in Oklahoma were accounted for and safe, said a Highway...
Amber Alert canceled, 3 Oklahoma children found safe, officials say