Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Reeves sets special election to fill House vacancy

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves(WLBT)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has set a special election to fill a state House seat vacated by Democratic Rep. Sonya Williams-Barnes, of Gulfport.

She resigned earlier this month to become Mississippi policy director for the Southern Poverty Law Center.

She says the center supports many of the issues she has championed in office, including protection of voting rights and public education.

Williams-Barnes was elected in November 2011. She pushed to get the Confederate battle emblem out of the state flag.

Reeves said in a news release Friday that the special election will be held July 19 to fill the rest of her term, which ends in January 2024. The qualifying deadline is May 30.

Most Read

Police are on the scene at a shooting at Medgar Evers and Marydell.
JPD arrests man accused of killing cousin
Eddie Maloney, 71
Eddie Maloney of Cowboy Maloney’s dies at 71
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders calls out to his players during the first half of an...
‘I don’t even make a million’ | Coach Prime addresses Saban’s comments about paying recruit
JXN Fest cancels one week before show due to ‘unforseen circumstances’
JXN Fest cancels one week before show due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’
Teen shot in head, killed on Cedar Street in Tchula

Latest News

Longtime outdoors enthusiast Bobby Cleveland
Petition calls for renaming Reservoir after outdoors journalist Bobby Cleveland
JAMES LAVELLE WALLEY
A former Mississippi Gulf Coast paramedic pleads guilty to sexual assaults in ambulances
Honey bees at work in the Tyler Rose Garden Observation Hive
Tenant: Thousands of bees found in Mississippi apartment
SOURCE: WLBT
Ole Miss coach McPhee-McCuin agrees to new contract