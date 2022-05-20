Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Gas prices remain at record highs in Mississippi

By Quentin Smith
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The cost for a gallon of gas is continuing to go up and up and up.

We are at a historic high here in Mississippi, with gas at roughly $4.17 a gallon.

Experts predict we’ll continue seeing these kinds of prices and continue digging deep into our pockets for gas as the summer months are approaching.

But despite the high prices, AAA doesn’t expect that to impact summer travels.

Mississippians have been feeling pain at the pumps for a while — a pain that’s growing sharper and sharper.

“We are about 44 cents higher than we were just a month ago, more than a dollar, almost $1.50 more a gallon than we were this time last year,” said Don Redman with AAA.

He says this is the highest gas has ever been in Mississippi, and we could set another record for high fuel costs before the summer is out.

However, he doesn’t think that will cause people to cancel any travel plans that are already in place.

“Most people who have made their plans, whether it’s going to Tennessee or to Florida, or whatever their summer plans, probably have already locked into that,” said Redman. “Now, where you might see plans change are those who haven’t really locked in a plan. Like, well, I think I’ll do something this July, and they don’t know what that something is.”

Right now, Redman says he’s not certain if the expensive gas prices are causing people to cut back on their spending in other places.

But he’s not going to be surprised if or when it happens.

“Between groceries and gasoline, the cost for most average families are now about $90-$150 more a month than previously,” said Redman. “You’ve got to make that up somewhere, and it’s not that easy. There’s not a money tree in most people’s backyard, so it’s definitely going to impact the family budget, and they’re going to cut back in other areas.”

Although gas prices are as high as they’ve ever been here in the state, Redman says he doesn’t expect it to impact tourism for Memorial Day.

In fact, he says AAA is expecting to see a six percent increase in the number of travelers hitting the road this year compared to last year.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eddie Maloney, 71
Eddie Maloney of Cowboy Maloney’s dies at 71
Police are on the scene at a shooting at Medgar Evers and Marydell.
Man shot multiple times, killed by cousin near Medgar Evers
28-year-old woman killed after her car collides with log truck in Claiborne Co.
Pearl mother accused of throwing baby on concrete given no bond
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders calls out to his players during the first half of an...
‘I don’t even make a million’ | Coach Prime addresses Saban’s comments about paying recruit

Latest News

Dr. Greene says the district wants to help in every way it can. But some scholars are dealing...
JPS Superintendent Dr. Errick Greene discusses helping students deal with trauma
Governor Reeves signs anti-animal cruelty measure dubbed “Buddy’s Law”
Mauquice Kentrell Lipsey
Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for Flora teen
MSDH addresses numerous concerns over childcare strong grants