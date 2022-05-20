First Alert Forecast: unsettled weather pattern to arrive over the weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - While we are wrapping up the work week on a hot, but dry note, big changes in our forecast will arrive over the weekend. In the meantime, you won’t have any issues getting out the door this evening or tonight. Low level clouds look to develop by the early morning hours as low temperatures slowly fall to the upper 60s and lower 70s.

For the second day in a row, Vicksburg set a new record high temperature! The new record high for today is 96°, which breaks the old record of 92° set back in 1956, 2005, and 2008. 🔥🌡️ #mswx — Peyton Garrison WLBT (@peytongwx) May 20, 2022

The first half of Saturday will shape up to be rain free with a mix of sun and clouds in place. Expect highs across central MS tomorrow to reach the lower 90s. With the intense heating of the day and moisture surging in from the Gulf, scattered showers and storms will likely develop by the afternoon and evening hours across the region. In addition to heavy downpours and lightning, some storms could be on the strong/gusty side. Numerous showers and storms will also be likely at times on Sunday as well as a front drops in from the NW. An isolated severe storm threat will exist on Sunday for central MS, along with localized flash flooding. Temperatures will be slightly cooler on Sunday in the lower to middle 80s with more shower/storm activity around.

With the front staying nearby and disturbances moving overhead, the unsettled weather pattern will continue into the week ahead. Keep an umbrella nearby since a daily chance for rain and storms will continue through much of the next work week. Temperatures will be a bit closer to normal during this time in the middle 80s. Although it’s still uncertain, we could start to see drier weather return by late week into Memorial Day Weekend as an upper-level low exits farther to the east.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.