First Alert Forecast: Partly cloudy conditions across the area with Highs returning to the low 90s! This weekend, our rain chances return to the area and the rain continues over the next couple of days!

Some wet weather is on the way for us! Rain chances return this weekend as the front pushes...
Some wet weather is on the way for us! Rain chances return this weekend as the front pushes through on Sunday. Storms are possible Saturday evening, then more rain for us on Sunday, and a few storms to push through Sunday afternoon and Sunday night. Rain chances will continue through Thursday of next week!(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Friday!

We are experiencing partly cloudy conditions throughout the area right now, and that’s expected to continue throughout most of the afternoon!

For Friday, as we push close back to the weekend. Friday’s Highs range in the mid-90s, and Lows fall to the low 70s. Tonight is expected to be mostly clear, but we see a rebound in the cloud cover as we reach into Saturday morning.

Saturday, rain chances move in with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs fall to the low 90s. During the evening, Lows return to the upper 60s.

Sunday, rain chances continue throughout the area with a 60% chance of storm possible. This will be our next cold front moving through the area bringing our temperatures to the low 80s.

Monday and Tuesday temperatures continue into the low to mid-80s for the Highs. Lows fall to the mid-60s. Rain chances continue between 40 to 50% chance of showers following the front pushing through the area.

Wednesday, our rain chances continue throughout the area with a 50% chance of showers and a few storms possible! Highs on Wednesday, the mid to upper 80s with Lows falling to the mid-60s.

Thursday, temperatures return to the low 80s with a 40% chance of showers and storms.

Thank you for watching WLBT’s First Alert Weather!

