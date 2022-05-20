First Alert Forecast: heat bubble to burst; rain chances to return

FRIDAY: Expect morning clouds to give way to afternoon sunshine again as temperatures run from the upper 60s and lower 70s to the upper 80s and lower 90s. A rogue pop-up storm could develop near the advancing sea-breeze boundary around sunset for areas south of US 84. Breezy southerly winds will continue – gusting to 20-25 mph at times through the day. We’ll see clouds increase again by early Saturday with lows in the 70s.

WEEKEND PLANNER: A new front will approach, breaking the ridge up and yielding higher chances for showers and storms. We’ll manage highs in the lower 90s Saturday as a collision of the airmasses over the area spurns widely scattered storms by the afternoon and evening. As the front slips southward Saturday night into early Sunday, more widespread chances for rain and storms will emerge. Expect periods of heavy rain Sunday – a strong storm or two will also be possible with highs in the lower to middle 80s.

EXTENDED PERIOD: Our pattern will stay a bit more active into next week as an upper low lodges itself to our west, keeping a risk for rain and storms at times amid warm, humid conditions. Periods of heavy rain will be possible. Rain chances look to gradually shift east and out of the area by late next week, heading into the Memorial Day weekend.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

