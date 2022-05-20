Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for Flora teen

FLORA, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for a Flora teen.

Mauquice Kentrell Lipsey, 15, is described as a Black male around five feet, five inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

On Friday, May 13, Lipsey was last seen walking north on Highway 49 towards Yazoo City in the 20 block of Court Street in Madison County.

He was wearing a black, blue, and white shirt with white and blue camouflage pants.

If anyone has information regarding Lipsey’s whereabouts, contact the Flora Police Department at (601) 879-8871.

