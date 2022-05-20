Possible gang violence led to Hammond High graduation shooting that wounded 3, police say

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - Three people were shot and a fourth person was injured when gunfire broke out at a high school’s graduation on Southeastern Louisiana University’s campus Thurs., May 19.

Hammond High Magnet was graduating at SLU’s University Center and families were leaving the activity center around 8:15 p.m. when superintendent Melissa Stilley says the shots rang out.

Shortly after the shooting, Trent Thomas, 20, of Hammond, was arrested. Officials say more arrests are possible. Thomas is charged with three counts of attempted second-degree murder, obstruction of justice, aggravated damage to property, and possession of a firearm on a gun-free campus.

Trent Thomas, 20, of Hammond, is accused of opening fire at Hammond High School's graduation ceremony, injuring three innocent bystanders. (TPSO)

Cell phone video circulated on social media shows crowds fleeing just after the shots were fired.

In a press conference Friday morning, Hammond Police Chief Edwin Bergeron says the shooting stemmed from a possible gang-affiliated altercation between Thomas and a group of people, specifically one unidentified juvenile, a former Hammond High student.

Three innocent bystanders were wounded by the gunfire and a fourth was injured trying to escape, Bergeron said. All of the victims’ injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening.

As of Friday morning, three victims had been released from the hospital and a fourth victim remained in stable condition.

Bergeron said it doesn’t appear Thomas has any criminal history, but “we know the people he’s affiliated with,” he said.

Thomas is being held at the Tangipahoa Parish jail in Amite.

Louisiana senators John Kennedy and Bill Cassidy tweeted in the moments following the shooting, issuing prayers and condemning the “senseless violence.”

Praying for the shooting victims and everyone affected by the violence outside Hammond High School’s graduation this evening. — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) May 20, 2022

A night to celebrate the achievements of young men and women of Hammond High School was disrupted by senseless violence. Monitoring the situation as more details become available and praying for the well-being of those injured. — U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (@SenBillCassidy) May 20, 2022

If you have any information about the shooting, you’re asked to call 1-800-554-5245.

