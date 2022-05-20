4 inmates taken to hospital after consuming contraband in Lincoln Co. jail

LINCOLN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Four inmates were taken to a hospital after consuming some kind of contraband on Friday.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says someone brought the contraband into the jail. The four inmates then took the substance and began to feel sick and pass out.

According to authorities, they were taken to a nearby hospital and are doing fine. The inmates will be brought back to jail soon.

The sheriff’s department is reviewing surveillance footage and investigating how the contraband got into the jail.

