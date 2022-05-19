WLBT’s Things To Know 5/19/22: Details of detention center escape, petition to rename Reservior, accused Buffalo massacre gunman due in court

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Youth detention center escape

"Andrew Matthews" (Hinds County Sheriff's Office)

More details are emerging about the escape that occurred recently at the Henley-Young Patton Juvenile Justice Center. Tuesday evening, authorities reported that Rondarius Ragsdale escaped from the facility located on McDowell Road in Jackson. Hinds County Administrator Kenny Wayne Jones, who oversees the center, commended the sheriff and law enforcement for their response and said the county is taking steps to prevent another escape from occurring. “I don’t know if they’ve released the investigative tapes yet. Once you get a chance to see the tapes, you’ll see how extraordinary his escape was,” Jones said. “You have to have some serious athleticism to do that.” Sources tell WLBT that the 17-year-old was able to scale a wall and then run across Henley-Young’s roof to get out.

2. Petition to rename Reservoir

Remembering longtime outdoors enthusiast Bobby Cleveland (WLBT)

A petition calls for rebranding a manmade lake in Mississippi by removing the name of a racist former governor and replacing it with the name of an outdoors journalist. The Ross Barnett Reservoir near Jackson was completed in 1963 and named by the reservoir board of directors at the time. Barnett was governor from 1960 to 1964 and was an avowed segregationist. A new petition calls for naming the lake the R.H. Cleveland Reservoir, to honor Bobby Cleveland, who died after a traffic accident on April 28. Cleveland wrote for the Clarion-Ledger for decades. After leaving in 2012, he became a spokesperson for the agency that manages the reservoir.

3. Man charged in Buffalo massacre due back in court

Chilling new details are emerging in the investigation into the deadly Buffalo supermarket mass shooting.

The white man accused of killing 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket was scheduled to appear in court Thursday as authorities, including the FBI, continued to investigate the possibility of hate crime and terrorism charges. Payton Gendron, 18, live-streamed the attack from a helmet camera before surrendering to police outside the grocery store. Shortly before the attack last Saturday, he posted hundreds of pages of writings to online discussion groups where he detailed his plans for the assault and his racist motivation. Investigators have been examining those documents, which included a private diary he kept on the chat platform Discord. At his initial court appearance last week, Gendron’s court-appointed lawyer entered a plea of “not guilty” on his behalf. The massacre at the Tops supermarket was unsettling even in a nation that has become almost numb to mass shootings. All but two of the 13 people shot during the attack were Black.

