‘We don’t want to speculate’: One day after calling ID’d remains a homicide, Vicksburg PD backtracks on motive

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg detectives said the human remains identified by the state crime lab this week belong to a woman who’s been missing since October, but they’re walking back what originally was deemed a homicide investigation by the department.

“We are deeply saddened by this. We’re very hurt as a department, very hurt as a community,” said Lt. Tommy Curtis.

Curtis said they’ve been working the missing person’s case involving Mijor Kay Anderson since December.

“We was looking for her, just knocking on doors, talking to everybody that know her. And everyone stated that they haven’t seen her at all since like October,” Curtis said.

In March, Curtis said someone came forward saying they spotted bones in a wooded area off Washington Street.

Police enlisted the help of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation to collect and preserve the remains.

The crime lab determined this week those remains belonged to Anderson, according to a news release Vicksburg PD issued Tuesday.

That same release also said that circumstances surrounding the remains led police to investigate this case as a homicide.

However, when asked about that Wednesday, Curtis backtracked.

“We don’t want to speculate because at this time, it was a missing person. We did find remains. That doesn’t tell you if it was a homicide or not. We don’t have the expertise here at the police department to determine that. But we do know that she’s not here anymore. So we’re trying to find out as much as possible. We’re not trying to close the door on this case, because we know something happened,” Curtis said. “We’re not saying that it’s a homicide. It’s a death investigation.”

Curtis said Anderson’s family told investigators she was pregnant at the time of her disappearance.

The department asks anybody with information to contact Vicksburg police.

