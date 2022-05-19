Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Two teens among those arrested in connection with North West Street homicide

Surveillance of alleged shooter.
Surveillance of alleged shooter.(Jackson Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two teens were among those arrested in connection with a recent shooting on North West Street.

Wednesday, Jackson Police Deputy Chief Deric Hearn confirmed that three individuals had been taken into custody and charged with capital murder in the death of the 50-year-old Jimmy Pierce.

Suspects include LeAndrew Williams, 15, Corey Hodge Jr., 19, and 24-year-old Bonny Fields.

Pierce was shot twice in the chest by a man who also demanded his wallet, authorities said.

Pierce was in the 1600 block of West when the incident occurred.

The victim was transported by ambulance to UMMC, where he died from his injuries.

Suspects turned themselves into police around 3:30 Wednesday afternoon after a suspect’s family member recognized the car and confronted them.

