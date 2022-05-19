Toddler dies after being left in vehicle at day care

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating the death of a child.

Officers were called to a day care on Thomas Street where a child was left in a vehicle.

The toddler was rushed to LeBonheur in critical condition where he later died.

Per Memphis police, preliminary information points to a heat exhaustion death, but that has not been confirmed as the cause.

One person was detained, but its unclear if they will be facing charges.

