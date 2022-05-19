Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Toddler dies after being left in vehicle at day care

The day care where the child was found dead in a vehicle.
The day care where the child was found dead in a vehicle.(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating the death of a child.

Officers were called to a day care on Thomas Street where a child was left in a vehicle.

The toddler was rushed to LeBonheur in critical condition where he later died.

Per Memphis police, preliminary information points to a heat exhaustion death, but that has not been confirmed as the cause.

One person was detained, but its unclear if they will be facing charges.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

28-year-old woman killed after her car collides with log truck in Claiborne Co.
Pearl mother accused of throwing baby on concrete given no bond
Eddie Maloney, 71
Eddie Maloney of Cowboy Maloney’s dies at 71
Surveillance of alleged shooter.
Two teens among those arrested in connection with North West Street homicide
Newport Street police presence.
Police: Man killed on Newport Street, body found by homeowner

Latest News

WLBT at 5p
Teen shot in head, killed on Cedar Street in Tchula
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders calls out to his players during the first half of an...
‘I don’t even make a million’ | Coach Prime addresses Saban’s comments about paying recruit
Police are on the scene at a shooting at Medgar Evers and Marydell.
Man shot multiple times, killed by cousin near Medgar Evers