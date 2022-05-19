Teen shot in head, killed on Cedar Street in Tchula

TCHULA, Miss. (WLBT) - A teen was killed in Tchula on Wednesday between 10:30 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.

The information comes from Assistant Chief Minnie Steverson.

Steverson says 18-year-old Jamarcus Cody was shot in the head on Cedar Street.

According to authorities, there are several suspects, but no one is in custody. There is no motive at this time.

If you have any information, contact Tchula Police Department at (662) 235-4056 or Holmes County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 834-1511.

