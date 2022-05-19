Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Silver Alert issed for 61-year-old man from Monroe Co.

Charles Thomas Bailey, 61
Charles Thomas Bailey, 61(MBI)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 61-year-old Charles Thomas Bailey of Amory.

He is five feet seven inches tall, weighing 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Bailey was last seen on Monday, May 16, on Stateline Road in Southaven.

Family members say Charles Thomas Bailey suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If you have information on where Bailey could be, contact Southaven Police Department at (662) 393-8652.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pearl mother accused of throwing baby on concrete given no bond
28-year-old woman killed after her car collides with log truck in Claiborne Co.
"Andrew Matthews"
Sheriff reports suspect who escaped Henley-Young now in custody
Gov. Reeves: Miss. families deserve to feel safe walking around their neighborhoods
Gov. Reeves: Miss. families deserve to feel safe walking around their neighborhoods
Surveillance of alleged shooter.
Two teens among those arrested in connection with North West Street homicide

Latest News

WLBT’s things to know
WLBT’s Things To Know 5/19/22: Details of detention center escape, petition to rename Reservior, accused Buffalo massacre gunman due in court
JEOPARDY
JEOPARDY
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: hot, muggy late week; unsettled pattern returns by weekend
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: heat, humidity on a rinse, lather, repeat cycle late week