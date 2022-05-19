Man shot multiple times, killed by cousin near Medgar Evers

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred around 1:30 p.m. Thursday on Marydell and Medgar Evers Boulevard.

Police say 22-year-old Eddie Wright Jr. was shot multiple times by his cousin, Johnathan Clark.

“This is a sad situation for this family,” said Chief James Davis. “When a cousin shoots and kills another cousin, nobody wins. These types of crimes involving family members are very hard to predict or prevent.”

If you have any information on Clark’s whereabouts, contact the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

