Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Man shot multiple times, killed by cousin near Medgar Evers

Police are on the scene at a shooting at Medgar Evers and Marydell.
Police are on the scene at a shooting at Medgar Evers and Marydell.(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred around 1:30 p.m. Thursday on Marydell and Medgar Evers Boulevard.

Police say 22-year-old Eddie Wright Jr. was shot multiple times by his cousin, Johnathan Clark.

“This is a sad situation for this family,” said Chief James Davis. “When a cousin shoots and kills another cousin, nobody wins. These types of crimes involving family members are very hard to predict or prevent.”

If you have any information on Clark’s whereabouts, contact the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

28-year-old woman killed after her car collides with log truck in Claiborne Co.
Pearl mother accused of throwing baby on concrete given no bond
Eddie Maloney, 71
Eddie Maloney of Cowboy Maloney’s dies at 71
Surveillance of alleged shooter.
Two teens among those arrested in connection with North West Street homicide
Newport Street police presence.
Police: Man killed on Newport Street, body found by homeowner

Latest News

WLBT at 5p
The day care where the child was found dead in a vehicle.
Toddler dies after being left in vehicle at day care
Teen shot in head, killed on Cedar Street in Tchula
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders calls out to his players during the first half of an...
‘I don’t even make a million’ | Coach Prime addresses Saban’s comments about paying recruit