JPD investigating deadly shooting Thursday near Medgar Evers

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred around 1:30 p.m. Thursday on Marydell and Medgar Evers Boulevard.

Police say one person has died, but no other information about the shooting has been released.

Several JPD units are on the scene searching for a suspect.

