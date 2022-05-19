Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

JPD investigating deadly shooting Thursday near Medgar Evers

Police are on the scene at a shooting at Medgar Evers and Marydell.
Police are on the scene at a shooting at Medgar Evers and Marydell.(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred around 1:30 p.m. Thursday on Marydell and Medgar Evers Boulevard.

Police say one person has died, but no other information about the shooting has been released.

Several JPD units are on the scene searching for a suspect.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

28-year-old woman killed after her car collides with log truck in Claiborne Co.
Pearl mother accused of throwing baby on concrete given no bond
Eddie Maloney, 71
Eddie Maloney of Cowboy Maloney’s dies at 71
Surveillance of alleged shooter.
Two teens among those arrested in connection with North West Street homicide
Newport Street police presence.
Police: Man killed on Newport Street, body found by homeowner

Latest News

Teen shot in head, killed on Cedar Street in Tchula
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders calls out to his players during the first half of an...
‘I don’t even make a million’ | Coach Prime addresses Saban’s comments about paying recruit
Supervisors Credell Calhoun, Vern Gavin and Bobby "Bobcat" McGowan discuss plans for ARPA money.
Hinds Co. supervisors explain decision to use ARPA funds on economic development
Jackson’s $7.6M water improvement project begins
Jackson’s $7.6M water improvement project begins