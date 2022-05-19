Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

JPD arrests man accused of killing cousin

Police are on the scene at a shooting at Medgar Evers and Marydell.
Police are on the scene at a shooting at Medgar Evers and Marydell.(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred around 1:30 p.m. Thursday on Marydell and Medgar Evers Boulevard.

Police say 22-year-old Eddie Wright Jr. was shot multiple times by his cousin, Johnathan Clark.

JPD arrested Clark near Poindexter Park detectives say they recovered his gun.

“This is a sad situation for this family,” said Chief James Davis. “When a cousin shoots and kills another cousin, nobody wins. These types of crimes involving family members are very hard to predict or prevent.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eddie Maloney, 71
Eddie Maloney of Cowboy Maloney’s dies at 71
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders calls out to his players during the first half of an...
‘I don’t even make a million’ | Coach Prime addresses Saban’s comments about paying recruit
JXN Fest cancels one week before show due to ‘unforseen circumstances’
JXN Fest cancels one week before show due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’
Newport Street police presence.
Police: Man killed on Newport Street, body found by homeowner

Latest News

Mississippi man accused of robbing vape shop with Sprite bottle wrapped in bag
Mississippi man accused of robbing vape shop with Sprite bottle wrapped in bag
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Suspected gang violence led to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4, police say
Hinds Co. faces high risk for heartworm in pets, non-profit says
Miss. faces high risk for parasitic infections, non-profit says
Train hits 18-wheeler in Flowood, causing traffic to be closed for ‘undetermined amount of time’
Train hits 18-wheeler in Flowood, causing traffic to be closed for ‘undetermined amount of time’
Welty Library severely damaged during 2013 hailstorm. Problems have continued ever since.
Welty Library closed for second day due to air conditioning problems