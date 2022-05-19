JPD arrests man accused of killing cousin

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred around 1:30 p.m. Thursday on Marydell and Medgar Evers Boulevard.

Police say 22-year-old Eddie Wright Jr. was shot multiple times by his cousin, Johnathan Clark.

JPD arrested Clark near Poindexter Park detectives say they recovered his gun.

“This is a sad situation for this family,” said Chief James Davis. “When a cousin shoots and kills another cousin, nobody wins. These types of crimes involving family members are very hard to predict or prevent.”

