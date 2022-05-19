Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Jackson’s $7.6M water improvement project begins(City of Jackson)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Work crews are in the beginning phase of installing a 48-inch (4-foot diameter) water transmission line to help improve water flow to South Jackson and other neighborhoods in Jackson. 

The five-mile-long line will significantly increase flow to areas that have experienced low water pressure in the past, most notably during the extreme winter storm system of 2021.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, along with members of the city’s public works team discussed the historic infrastructure project at a press conference Thursday.

“Today is truly an exciting day as we announce efforts to improve water issues in our City, particularly to the residents in South Jackson,” Mayor Lumumba said. “This will improve the service for some of our residents who have suffered inequitably at the hands of our failing water system.”

Although the project has been on the drawing board for years, Mayor Lumumba proposed the roughly $7.6 million project after the winter storm and after American Rescue Act funds (ARPA) were distributed.

Portions of the project will be put in service as they are constructed with the overall project scheduled to be operational later this year.

The improvements were designed to allow larger quantities of water to get to the distribution system at the J.H. Fewell Plant. Right now, the city says water travels through small-sized, older cast iron pipes and for a longer distance.

“I’m very excited for this project,” said Interim City Engineer Robert Lee. “It doesn’t solve everything but it is a major cog in the overall system reliability, redundancy, and improvement.”

The last phase of construction will allow the 48-inch main to run from Interstate 20/Interstate 55 North to Jefferson and Silas Brown streets.

This phase will complete the connection from the Fewell plant to Interstate 55 at McDowell Road, with connections at Poplar Street, Monroe Street, High Street, Amite Street, Pearl Street, Rankin Street, McDowell Road, and I-55 frontage road.

The new line will benefit the following neighborhoods and areas:

  • Belhaven
  • Belhaven Heights
  • Eastern portions of downtown
  • South Jackson
  • I-55 south corridor

