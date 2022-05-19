Connect. Shop. Support Local.
First Alert Forecast: Warm now, but there is relief from the heat on the way. Our next rain chances return this weekend as our next front pushes through!

By Branden Walker
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good afternoon!

Temperatures are quite mild today, as we do begin to warm up as we get closer to the afternoon hours.

Thursday, mostly sunny conditions will continue throughout the area, with Highs continuing into the low to mid-90s across the area. Lows remain in the low 70s. Clear skies!

For Friday, as we push close back to the weekend. Friday’s Highs range in the mid-90s, and Lows fall to the low 70s. Conditions will be partly clear Friday evening as our next Cold Front begins to approach the area!

Temperatures returning to the low 80s Sunday as rain chances return to the area! Our Front looks to move through the area on Sunday!

Saturday, rain chances move in with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs fall to the low 90s. During the evening, Lows return to the upper 60s.

Sunday, rain chances continue throughout the area with a 50% chance of storm possible. This will be our next cold front moving through the area bringing our temperatures to the low 80s.

Monday and Tuesday temperatures continue into the low to mid-80s for the Highs. Lows fall to the mid-60s. Rain chances continue between 30 to 40% chance of showers following the front pushing through the area.

Thank you for watching WLBT’s First Alert Weather!

