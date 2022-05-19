First Alert Forecast: unsettled weather pattern to arrive over the weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Sunny skies and hot conditions will last for the next couple of hours before a slow cool down occurs overnight. Expect low temperatures to bottom out right around 70 degrees by the early morning hours under mostly to partly clear skies.

Friday will basically be a repeat of the past couple of days. Highs are forecast to climb to the lower 90s under mostly sunny skies. Although the past few days have been dry and rain-free, that will be changing over the weekend as we enter more of an unsettled weather pattern.

It will be warm Saturday in the lower 90s, but the stretch of dry weather will come to an end by the afternoon/evening hours. A disturbance will help fire up PM showers and storms across the area. By Sunday, rain/storm chances look to become more widespread and numerous across the area as a cold front drops in from the northwest. In addition to heavy downpours, a gusty storm could also be possible. Daily rain chances will carry into next week as the front hangs nearby. Fortunately, we’ll get relief from the steamy weather during this time with highs only reaching the lower and middle 80s.

