First Alert Forecast: hot, muggy late week; unsettled pattern returns by weekend

THURSDAY: After a morning start in the upper 60s and lower 70s amid variably cloudy skies and patchy fog; increasing sunshine and balmy southwest breezes will help to push highs back into the lower to, a few, middle 90s. Gusts to 20-25 mph will be possible again through the afternoon hours. Expect clouds to roll in again overnight as low fall back into the 60s and 70s.

FRIDAY: Lather, rinse and repeat – though, fog may not be as much of an issue as winds will remain elevated. Expect morning clouds to give way to afternoon sunshine again as temperature run from the upper 60s and lower 70s to the upper 80s and lower 90s. A rogue pop-up storm could develop near the advancing sea-breeze boundary around sunset for areas south of US 84. We’ll see clouds increase again by early Saturday with lows in the 70s.

EXTENDED PERIOD: Into the weekend, a new front will approach, breaking the ridge up and yielding higher chances for showers and storms. We’ll manage highs near 90 Saturday as a collision of the airmasses over the area spurns scattered storms by the afternoon and evening. Ongoing clouds and rain chances will keep highs in the lower 80s Sunday. Periods of heavy rain could be possible. Our pattern will stay a bit more active into early next week with a risk for rain and storms at times amid warm, humid conditions.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

