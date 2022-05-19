Eddie Maloney of Cowboy Maloney’s dies at 71

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Family members have confirmed that Eddie Maloney, President and CEO of Cowboy Maloney’s, died Wednesday morning following a short illness related to a lung disease.

He was the former president of the Ole Miss Alumni Association, Jackson Preparatory School Foundation, and the Country Club of Jackson.

Maloney attended St. Richards Catholic School, Holy Family Catholic School and St. Joseph High School where he excelled in basketball and baseball playing all-star baseball.

He was also a member of St. Richards Catholic Church where he sang in the choir and served on many church committees.

Maloney and his wife Rhoda have three children, Lindsey (Kevin) O’Connell, Leigh Anne (Bobby) Coleman, and Kelly Maloney Nations, and four grandchildren.

WLBT will be speaking with family and community members and have details about Maloney’s legacy.

