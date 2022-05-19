Connect. Shop. Support Local.
19-year-old in custody after teen shot in head on Cedar Street in Tchula

By Holly Emery
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TCHULA, Miss. (WLBT) - A 19-year-old is in custody for allegedly being involved in the shooting death of a teen in Tchula on Wednesday.

The information comes from Assistant Chief Minnie Steverson.

Steverson says 18-year-old Jamarcus Cody was shot in the head on Cedar Street between 10:30 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.

According to Tchula Police Department, Demetrius Lacy is a suspect in the shooting. However, there are still other suspects. There is no motive at this time.

If you have any information, contact Tchula Police Department at (662) 235-4056 or Holmes County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 834-1511.

