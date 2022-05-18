WLBT’s Things To Know 5/18/22: Juvenile escapes from detention center, Kosciusko police officer suspended, and gun goes off in child’s backpack

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Juvenile escapes from detention center

"Andrew Matthews" (Hinds County Sheriff's Office)

Hinds County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene, along with several other agencies, assisting in the search for a juvenile who escaped from the Henley-Young Youth Detention Center on McDowell Rd. Sheriff Tyree Jones says the juvenile is around five feet, eleven inches, wearing a red jumpsuit and running through a wooded area. According to Sheriff Jones, the juvenile was booked under the name “Andrew Matthews,” however, investigators believe this is an alias. His age is unknown as well. Sheriff Jones says he was being held on burglary charges. If you have any information, contact Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 974-2900.

2. Kosciusko police officer suspended

Kosciusko Board of Aldermen voted to suspend a police officer in a special meeting Monday for violating several department policies. Chief Christopher Wray says Officer Braxton Goza is suspended without pay for three days after making some poor choices in an interaction with a large group of teenagers last week. The chief said Goza failed to activate his body camera, used conduct “unbecoming of an officer,” and also used the red dot laser of his taser gun and pointed it at a teenager from a faraway distance. The chief also noted that Goza did not identify himself as a law enforcement officer at the time he activated his taser. Chief Wray said the incident happened around 9 p.m. on Friday, May 13.

3. Gun goes off in child’s backpack

The mother of the student who had the gun is now facing charges. (WLS via CNN)

A 7-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet when a gun went off inside his classmate’s backpack at a Chicago school. Parents and caregivers of Disney Magnet School students began rushing to the campus Tuesday after word went out saying a gun went off in the school. Police say the weapon was in a student’s backpack. “It’s shocking, for one, for a little kid to have a gun, something that should be hard for an adult to have,” said Edwina Watkins, who has a 12-year-old grandson that attends the school. The incident happened just before 10 a.m. Police say their investigation revealed the gun in the backpack accidentally discharged while inside a classroom. The bullet struck the ground and ricocheted, grazing a 7-year-old boy in the abdomen.

