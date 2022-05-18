Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Sheriff reports suspect who escaped Henley-Young now in custody

"Andrew Matthews"
"Andrew Matthews"(Hinds County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff and Anthony Warren
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said the teen who escaped the Henley-Young Patton Juvenile Justice Facility Tuesday night is now in custody.

Rondarius Ragsdale, 17, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon at a North Jackson residence by Hinds County deputies, Jones said.

Several agencies assisted in the search.

Ragsdale is being held on burglary charges.

Ragsdale is facing additional charges related to the escape.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pearl mother accused of throwing baby on concrete given no bond
Officer Braxton Goza, Kosciusko Police Department
Kosciusko police officer suspended for violating 3 department policies
Homicide investigation opened after woman’s body found in Vicksburg woods
Homicide investigation opened after woman’s remains found in Vicksburg woods
Brian Myers
Ridgeland announces new police chief
Jimmy Pierce
Man shot twice in chest, killed after suspect demands victim’s wallet

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
Election Commission announces changes to precincts ahead of June 7 primary
Los Primos Mexican Restaurant on West Parker Road was trafficking drugs for cartels, according...
Greenville restaurant used food trucks to traffic drugs for cartels, AG says
Jehovah’s Witnesses say weekly family time, prayer can help kids face tough news
Longtime outdoors enthusiast Bobby Cleveland
Petition calls for renaming Reservoir after outdoors journalist Bobby Cleveland
Gov. Reeves: Miss. families deserve to feel safe walking around their neighborhoods
Gov. Reeves: Miss. families deserve to feel safe walking around their neighborhoods