Sheriff reports suspect who escaped Henley-Young now in custody

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said the teen who escaped the Henley-Young Patton Juvenile Justice Facility Tuesday night is now in custody.

Rondarius Ragsdale, 17, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon at a North Jackson residence by Hinds County deputies, Jones said.

Several agencies assisted in the search.

Ragsdale is being held on burglary charges.

Ragsdale is facing additional charges related to the escape.

Captured: Juvenile escapee, Rondarius Ragsdale-17 has been taken into custody at an undisclosed residence in North Jackson by HCSO Investigators. He’s facing additional escape charges. pic.twitter.com/J2ETvHTNVv — TyreeJonesSheriff (@TyreeSheriff) May 18, 2022

