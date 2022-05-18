Several agencies searching for juvenile who escaped from Detention Center on McDowell Road

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene, along with several other agencies, assisting in the search for a juvenile who escaped from the Henley-Young Youth Detention Center on McDowell Rd.

Sheriff Tyree Jones says the juvenile is around five feet, eleven inches, wearing a red jumpsuit and running through a wooded area.

According to Sheriff Jones, the juvenile was booked under the name “Andrew Matthews,” however, investigators believe this is an alias. His age is unknown as well.

Sheriff Jones says he was being held on burglary charges. If you have any information, contact Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 974-2900.

This is an ongoing investigation.

