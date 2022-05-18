Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Ridgeland announces new police chief

Brian Myers
Brian Myers(WLBT)
By Howard Ballou
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Ridgeland has a new police chief, and he’s a familiar face.

Brian Myers was chosen tonight to lead the Ridgeland Police Department at the city’s board of aldermen meeting.

Myers previously served as a lieutenant and Commander of Criminal Investigations Division for Ridgeland PD.

He started his law enforcement career with the department and has served for 24 years. He replaces John Neal, who recently announced his retirement.

