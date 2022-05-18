Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Police: Child run over, killed after running alongside mother’s car

Police said a 9-year-old boy fell in the street and was run over by his mother's car after running alongside it. (Source: KVVU)
By Elaine Emerson, Byron Teach and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A child was hit and killed by his mother’s car in a tragic neighborhood incident Monday.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a 9-year-old was running alongside his mother while she was driving. The boy then fell and was run over by the vehicle’s rear wheel.

KVVU reports the boy was taken to Sunrise Hospital but was later pronounced deceased.

Police said the boy’s mother showed no signs of impairment and remained at the scene.

The LVMPD reports the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy Pierce
Man shot twice in chest, killed after suspect demands victim’s wallet
Jackson Water Sewer Billing Administration
Auditors: Jackson’s Siemens settlement gone; city spent money based on revenues it knew wouldn’t come in
Business owners leaving downtown Jackson as crime persists
Business owners leaving downtown Jackson as police try to control crime
According to JCSD, Marty Breazeale, 48, is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder in the...
UPDATE: Man wanted in murder of woman found in Leaf River
26-year-old Armando Dominguez
Rankin Co. deputies seize 20 pounds of cocaine after traffic stop on I-20

Latest News

WLBT at 10p
Trump’s preferred Senate candidate in Pennsylvania, Mehmet Oz, has divided conservatives who...
Election 2022: Pennsylvania, North Carolina hold key races
Brian Myers
Ridgeland announces new police chief
Georgia resident Emma Smith celebrated her milestone birthday on May 14 and credited her long...
VIDEO: Woman celebrates 102nd birthday after getting COVID twice