Jehovah’s Witnesses say weekly family time, prayer can help kids face tough news

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - If you are looking for ways to help your child understand what they see at school, in their neighborhood, and on the news, Jehovah’s Witnesses recommend regular family discussions.

From social unrest to hate crimes, natural disasters, the pandemic and warfare, many parents are seeking ways to help children process difficult information.

”Good communication is essential for a child’s survival in this world,” said James Wright, a California-based family counselor, and conflict resolution mediator. “Why not have a family discussion once a week and talk about what’s going on in your lives?

Families of Jehovah’s Witnesses around the world have encouraged others to make “family worship” an uninterrupted weekly routine.

”For many of our families, their weekly discussions are among the most important hours of the week,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “It has brought thousands of our families closer together and helped children feel safe and loved. Meeting in large groups for worship is a Bible command, but the Bible also tells parents to make time to talk with their kids,” Hendriks added.

Hendriks also suggests families cater quality time to their liking, such as singing, dramatic performances or even hiking in their family worship together.

