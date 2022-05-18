Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Jehovah’s Witnesses say weekly family time, prayer can help kids face tough news

(Story Blocks WCSC)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - If you are looking for ways to help your child understand what they see at school, in their neighborhood, and on the news, Jehovah’s Witnesses recommend regular family discussions.

From social unrest to hate crimes, natural disasters, the pandemic and warfare, many parents are seeking ways to help children process difficult information.

”Good communication is essential for a child’s survival in this world,” said James Wright, a California-based family counselor, and conflict resolution mediator. “Why not have a family discussion once a week and talk about what’s going on in your lives?

Families of Jehovah’s Witnesses around the world have encouraged others to make “family worship” an uninterrupted weekly routine.

”For many of our families, their weekly discussions are among the most important hours of the week,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “It has brought thousands of our families closer together and helped children feel safe and loved. Meeting in large groups for worship is a Bible command, but the Bible also tells parents to make time to talk with their kids,” Hendriks added.

Hendriks also suggests families cater quality time to their liking, such as singing, dramatic performances or even hiking in their family worship together.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pearl mother accused of throwing baby on concrete given no bond
Officer Braxton Goza, Kosciusko Police Department
Kosciusko police officer suspended for violating 3 department policies
Homicide investigation opened after woman’s body found in Vicksburg woods
Homicide investigation opened after woman’s remains found in Vicksburg woods
Jimmy Pierce
Man shot twice in chest, killed after suspect demands victim’s wallet
Brian Myers
Ridgeland announces new police chief

Latest News

Los Primos Mexican Restaurant on West Parker Road was trafficking drugs for cartels, according...
Greenville restaurant used food trucks to traffic drugs for cartels, AG says
Longtime outdoors enthusiast Bobby Cleveland
Petition calls for renaming Reservoir after outdoors journalist Bobby Cleveland
Gov. Reeves: Miss. families deserve to feel safe walking around their neighborhoods
Gov. Reeves: Miss. families deserve to feel safe walking around their neighborhoods
Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney Bubba Bramlett is warning local citizens of a...
District Attorney Bubba Bramlett warns of jury duty scam