Former Biloxi senior staffer found guilty of child molestation

Cliff Kirkland is accused of inappropriately touching three girls between 2013 and 2018.
Cliff Kirkland is accused of inappropriately touching three girls between 2013 and 2018.(Biloxi Police Dept.)
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A former city staffer in Biloxi has been found guilty of multiple counts of child molestation.

Cliff Kirkland, 67, is guilty of touching three children spanning a five-year period, according to the District Attorney’s office.

According to an arrest report from 2019, one of the victims told investigators that she was in fifth grade the first time Kirkland touched her in 2013. She called Kirkland a family friend and said the incidents took place at his home, states the report.

The arrest report also said another underage girl made a similar claim, saying Kirkland touched her inappropriately while she was sleeping at his home between 2014 and 2016.

Kirkland was initially arrested on Dec. 17, 2019, and charged with two counts of touching a child. At the time, he was employed as the City of Biloxi’s Civic Innovation and Development Officer. Within his job capacity, he also served as Biloxi’s representative on the Harrison County Board of Commissioners, a position that was appointed by the city.

He resigned from both positions three days after his arrest.

Kirkland will serve 35 years in prison for the nine counts he faced in court.

