First Alert Forecast: Temperatures are HOT across the area and that will continue over the next few days! Our next cool down will be this weekend as rain chances return then!

A quiet and warm day so far for our Wednesday! We are expecting Highs to reach into the low to mid-90s across the area! So conditions will be quite warm outside! Tonight, Lows are expected to fall into the upper 60s this evening with mostly clear conditions!

Thursday, mostly sunny conditions will continue throughout the area, with Highs continuing into the mid-90s across the area. Lows remain in the low 70s. Clear skies!

For Friday, as we push close back to the weekend. Friday’s Highs range in the mid-90s, and Lows falling to the low 70s. Conditions will be partly clear Friday evening as our next Cold Front begins to approach the area!

Showers and storms return this weekend as our next front begins to move through the area! Sunday, Highs return to the low 80s!

Saturday, rain chances move in with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs falling to the low 90s. During the evening, Lows return to the upper 60s.

Sunday, rain chances continue throughout the area with a 50% chance of storm possible throughout the area. This will be our next cold front moving through the area bringing our temperatures to the low 80s.

Monday and Tuesday temperatures continue into the low to mid-80s for the Highs. Lows fall to the mid-60s. Rain chances continue between 30 to 40% chance of showers following the front pushing through the area.

