Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: staying hot & dry through the work week before changes arrive over the weekend

Rain chances return by this weekend
Rain chances return by this weekend(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A quiet, warm evening and overnight period is ahead of us as winds continue to flow out of the south/southwest. Temperatures will gradually fall to the 70s later tonight before bottoming out in the upper 60s by the early morning hours under mostly to partly clear skies.

Another steamy afternoon with above normal temperatures is in the forecast yet again on Thursday. We will likely start off the day a bit cloudy before skies become more sunny as temperatures soar to the lower and potentially middle 90s. Highs tomorrow afternoon will be close to record breaking in many spots.

Rain-free and hot weather will continue through the remainder of the work week before we see relief over the weekend from a cold front. Rain chances will return by Saturday as the front nears from the NW. It will still be quite warm on starting the weekend with highs near 90. Areawide shower and storm chances will continue into Sunday once the front marches in. A few gusty or strong storms could be possible during this time as well. We will likely see highs in the lower and middle 80s on Sunday as the front passes through. Waves of rain look to carry into next week as the front stays just to the south of the area.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pearl mother accused of throwing baby on concrete given no bond
Officer Braxton Goza, Kosciusko Police Department
Kosciusko police officer suspended for violating 3 department policies
Homicide investigation opened after woman’s body found in Vicksburg woods
Homicide investigation opened after woman’s remains found in Vicksburg woods
Brian Myers
Ridgeland announces new police chief
Jimmy Pierce
Man shot twice in chest, killed after suspect demands victim’s wallet

Latest News

Warm temperatures across the area with Highs in the low to mid-90s across the area over the...
First Alert Forecast: Temperatures are HOT across the area and that will continue over the next few days! Our next cool down will be this weekend as rain chances return then!
First alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: heat, humidity crank up a notch late week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: heat, humidity continue late week; rain bring relief this weekend
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
First Alert Forecast: