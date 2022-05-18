First Alert Forecast: staying hot & dry through the work week before changes arrive over the weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A quiet, warm evening and overnight period is ahead of us as winds continue to flow out of the south/southwest. Temperatures will gradually fall to the 70s later tonight before bottoming out in the upper 60s by the early morning hours under mostly to partly clear skies.

Another steamy afternoon with above normal temperatures is in the forecast yet again on Thursday. We will likely start off the day a bit cloudy before skies become more sunny as temperatures soar to the lower and potentially middle 90s. Highs tomorrow afternoon will be close to record breaking in many spots.

Rain-free and hot weather will continue through the remainder of the work week before we see relief over the weekend from a cold front. Rain chances will return by Saturday as the front nears from the NW. It will still be quite warm on starting the weekend with highs near 90. Areawide shower and storm chances will continue into Sunday once the front marches in. A few gusty or strong storms could be possible during this time as well. We will likely see highs in the lower and middle 80s on Sunday as the front passes through. Waves of rain look to carry into next week as the front stays just to the south of the area.

