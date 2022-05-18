First Alert Forecast: heat, humidity crank up a notch late week

WEDNESDAY: The expanding upper ridge will bring down rain chances to near 0% and crank up the heat through mid-week. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs pushing toward the lower and middle 90s. Feels like temperatures will make a run for 100 degrees by the peak heating hours. Breezes from the southwest will kick up – gusting to 20-25 mph at times. We’ll stay quiet overnight with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

THURSDAY: Lather, rinse and repeat. After a morning start in the upper 60s and lower 70s amid variably cloudy skies, increasing sunshine and balmy breezes will help to push highs back into the lower to, a few, middle 90s by afternoon. Expect clouds to roll in again overnight as low fall back into the 60s and 70s.

EXTENDED PERIOD: Friday will feature more of the same – hot, breezy and a mix of clouds and sun. A late day storm can’t be ruled out. By the weekend, a new front will approach, breaking the ridge up and yielding higher chances for showers and storms. We’ll manage highs near 90 Saturday as a collision of the airmasses over the area spurns scattered to numerous storms by the afternoon and evening. Ongoing clouds and rain chances will keep highs in the lower 80s Sunday. Our pattern will stay a bit more active into early next week with a risk for rain and storms at times amid warm, humid conditions.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

