Families prepare for summer with trip to the farmers market

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A visit to the farmer’s market takes some down memory lane, while for others, it’s a chance to create new memories with their children.

Brenda’s Produce, a fixture in the Jackson community, is now open and sharing a love for homegrown food generation after generation.

“It just reminds me of when I was younger, and an older man used to come to the neighborhood every Saturday,” said Gregory Jordan while picking out onions and bell peppers.

The Flora resident’s love of fresh fruits and vegetables started in his childhood, buying from the vegetable man. He makes special trips to Brenda’s Produce when the stand opens.

“We little kids would go out and get grapes for a dollar a pound,” said Jordan. “It reminds me of all those great times. I can just come and get fresh fruits and vegetables.”

Everything is planted and growing for the summer crop, offering tomatoes to eggplants, plums, beans, and more. Ken Bryson brought his daughter and son to select some of their summer favorites. Trips the family looks forward to each year.

“Watermelon, corn on the cob is always a favorite,” said Bryson. “They just love coming here and talking to people and picking things that they like, lemons for lemonade. Things like that. So it’s great.”

“It’s generation after generation, and you just kindly watch them all grow up,” said produce stand owner Brenda Langham.

Her decades-old family business allows her to see those she grew up with teach their children and grandchildren to appreciate the array of food grown locally.

“It’s just so rewarding to know that we’re able to produce enough food for all of the customers that come to see me, and it’s good. It’s good food,” said Langham.

The stand is open Monday through Saturday through November.

