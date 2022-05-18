Election Commission announces changes to precincts ahead of June 7 primary

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some voters in Hinds County could see some changes when they head to the polls on June 7.

Congressional and legislative redistricting means that 10 voting precincts in Hinds County are now in a new district.

The Hinds County Election Commission issued a statement Wednesday afternoon to notify voters of the changes.

Precincts 8, 9, 14, 32, 33, 34, 35, 36, 44, and 78 have been moved from Hinds County District 2 to District 3.

Meanwhile, voters at two precincts will be voting at a new polling place to cast ballots this June.

Individuals who previously cast ballots at Precinct C1, First Baptist Church in Jackson, will now vote at Old Towne Depot, at 281 E. Leake St., in Clinton.

Those who previously voted at Fire Station #15 in Precinct 59, will now vote at the Word of Christ Church International, at 3051 Lynch St.

Polling place changes at those two precincts are permanent, commissioners say.

Voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, June 7, to vote in Congressional primary races. Polls open at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m.

