Death of Cleveland baby with fentanyl in system now ruled a homicide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner ruled the January death of a 15-month-old Cleveland boy is a homicide.

Ricardo Johnson died on Jan. 14 and Cleveland police said he had suspected fentanyl in his system.

Johnson’s mother, Casey Bisner, is currently charged with child endangering.

19 News has reached out to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor to see Bisner will now face additional charges.

Police said first responders were dispatched to a separate emergency, but were waved down by Bisner in the area of West 103rd Street. She told officials that her child was unconscious and wouldn’t wake up.

According to the prosecutor, the child was found unresponsive on the living room floor.

Bisner later admitted to police that she was high on marijuana on the night her son died. Heroin and other drug items were also found at her home at the time of her son’s death. She was arrested several days later.

Bisner denied any knowledge of having fentanyl in her home, court records show.

