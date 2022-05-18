Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Coroner, police on the scene of a suspected shooting on Newport Street

Newport Street police presence.(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A heavy police presence is being reported on Newport Street in Jackson.

Residents tell WLBT they heard multiple shots there this afternoon.

The Hinds County coroner is on the scene.

No word from Jackson Police on what has happened.

