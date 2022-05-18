Coroner, police on the scene of a suspected shooting on Newport Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A heavy police presence is being reported on Newport Street in Jackson.

Residents tell WLBT they heard multiple shots there this afternoon.

The Hinds County coroner is on the scene.

No word from Jackson Police on what has happened.

#BREAKING Heavy police presence on Newport Street in Jackson. The coroner just arrived on scene. Residents tell us they heard multiple gunshots. At this time no word from police on exactly what happened. We’re still on scene working to learn more information @WLBT pic.twitter.com/hgk6rxXMOv — Quentin Smith (@Q_Smith_) May 18, 2022

