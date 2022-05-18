Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Baron Cohen drops lawsuit over cannabis dispensary billboard

FILE - In this April 26, 2021 file photo, Sacha Baron Cohen arrives to attend a screening of...
FILE - In this April 26, 2021 file photo, Sacha Baron Cohen arrives to attend a screening of the Oscars in Sydney, Australia. Cohen has dropped his lawsuit against a Massachusetts cannabis dispensary that used an image of his character Borat on a billboard without his permission. A document filed in Boston federal court on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, said the two sides have agreed to dismiss the case brought last year by the “Borat” star.(AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERSET, Mass. (AP) — Actor Sacha Baron Cohen has dropped his lawsuit against a Massachusetts cannabis dispensary that used an image of his character Borat on a billboard without his permission.

A document filed in Boston federal court on Tuesday said the two sides have agreed to dismiss the case brought last year by the “Borat” star.

The legal filing did not mention any settlement in the case. Emails seeking comment were sent Wednesday to lawyers for Baron Cohen and the dispensary, Somerset-based Solar Therapeutics Inc.

The billboard showed Baron Cohen posing as Borat with two thumbs up and the words “It’s nice!” — one of Borat’s catchphrases. The billboard along a Massachusetts interstate highway was taken down three days after Baron Cohen’s attorneys sent a cease-and-desist order to the dispensary, according to the suit.

His attorneys said in the complaint that the actor “never would participate in an advertising campaign for cannabis” and that the use of his image falsely conveyed to the public that he endorsed the company’s products.

Baron Cohen and his California-based company Please You Can Touch LLC were seeking $9 million in damages.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pearl mother accused of throwing baby on concrete given no bond
Officer Braxton Goza, Kosciusko Police Department
Kosciusko police officer suspended for violating 3 department policies
Jimmy Pierce
Man shot twice in chest, killed after suspect demands victim’s wallet
Homicide investigation opened after woman’s body found in Vicksburg woods
Homicide investigation opened after woman’s remains found in Vicksburg woods
Fernando Weekly
Manhunt underway after suspect shoots man, cuts off ankle monitor in Yazoo City

Latest News

Today at 11 - WLBT
Gov. Tate Reeves
Gov. Reeves announces ‘key hirings’ to DPS leadership team
The Social Security Administration just released its annual list of most popular baby names,...
Here are the top baby names of 2021
The Chocolatey Pretzel McFlurry comes to McDonald's May 25.
New McFlurry coming to McDonald’s just in time for summer
Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney Bubba Bramlett is warning local citizens of a...
District Attorney Bubba Bramlett warns of jury duty scam