Authorities searching for juvenile who escaped from Detention Center on McDowell Road

Henley-Young Juvenile Justice Center
Henley-Young Juvenile Justice Center(WLBT archives)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene assisting in the search for a juvenile who escaped from the Henley-Young Youth Detention Center on McDowell Rd.

Sheriff Tyree Jones says the juvenile is around five feet, eleven inches, wearing a red jumpsuit and running through a wooded area.

According to Sheriff Jones, the juvenile was being held on burglary charges. This is an ongoing investigation.

