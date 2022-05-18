Authorities searching for juvenile who escaped from Detention Center on McDowell Road

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene assisting in the search for a juvenile who escaped from the Henley-Young Youth Detention Center on McDowell Rd.

Sheriff Tyree Jones says the juvenile is around five feet, eleven inches, wearing a red jumpsuit and running through a wooded area.

According to Sheriff Jones, the juvenile was being held on burglary charges. This is an ongoing investigation.

