3rd suspect in Jones Co. kidnapping, assault case captured in Perry Co.

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A third suspect involved in the January kidnapping and aggravated assault investigation in Jones County was captured in Perry County Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, a multi-agency raid took place in Perry County to arrest 38-year-old Jason Dewayne Holmes, aka “Frosty,” of Ovett.

Holmes was wanted by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department for the kidnapping and beating of 53-year-old James Riser that took place in January.

According to JCSD, Riser was found by two men who were fishing at Union Falls on Ovett-Moselle Road on Jan. 30, and when they discovered him, Riser appeared to be severely beaten, with his hand and feet bound together. The sheriff’s department says Riser was taken by an ambulance to an area hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Two other suspects who were involved in the investigation have already been arrested, as both James “J.C.” Tingle, of Ovett, and Jon Breazeale, of Laurel, were arrested back in February.

Holmes was living on a sandbar on the Bogue Homa Creek off State Route 42 in Perry County, according to JCSD Administrator Lance Chancellor.

Agencies who were involved in the search are listed below:

Jones County Sheriff’s Department SWAT Team and Narcotics Division



Perry County Sheriff’s Department



Forrest County Sheriff’s Department



U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force



Hattiesburg Police Department



Forrest-Perry Metro Task Force



Richton Police Department



The sheriff’s department says reports noted he was armed with one or more assault-style weapons and had threatened to kill anyone that came close to his location along the wooded hideout.

Chancellor says law enforcement officers from around the Pine Belt made their way into Holmes’ hideout in a stealthy manner. According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Department, a drone was also used to fly over the area to get Holmes’ location on the creek bank.

During the raid, Holmes allegedly fired a shot from a pistol, but he later claimed he was shooting at a snake.

Shortly after, Holmes was taken into custody and transported to the Jones County Adult Detention Facility. Agencies were able to find a handgun and what was believed to be crystal meth in Holmes’ possession during the arrest.

“Great job by all of the participating agencies in effecting the arrest of ‘Frosty’ Holmes,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles led the raid team in a prayer before the operation began, and we thank him and his deputies, as well as the other officers and medics for their assistance in the arrest effort.”

Holmes is facing charges of kidnapping and aggravated assault in Jones County but is also on hold by Perry County for charges of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and felony possession of a controlled substance (meth).

Chancellor says Holmes’ initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

