28-year-old woman killed after her car collides with log truck in Claiborne Co.

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A young woman was killed in a Claiborne County crash Wednesday, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

It happened around 12:20 p.m. on Highway 18 when a 2010 gold Nissan Altima driven by Lakenya Shorter, 28, of Hermanville, collided with a log truck.

Shorter received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

