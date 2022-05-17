WLBT’s Things To Know 5/17/22: Murdered infant in Pearl, active shooter situation, and Biden to confront racism

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Murdered infant in Pearl

Prayers and forgiveness were the overwhelming themes today at a special balloon release and prayer vigil for a murdered infant. Khalysie Jolley was killed last week after Pearl police say her mother intentionally slammed her on the concrete. On Monday night, the Pearl community pulled together to honor her life. The child’s mother, Makaylia Jolley, is now charged with capital murder. However, those in the community say there is enough prayer for everyone, and they also believe there’s enough forgiveness to go around. “God put it on my heart to put something out there to try and bring the community closer,” said Hollie May, the organizer of the vigil. “Take all the negative out and praise the baby that’s gone to heaven.” This makeshift memorial was a tribute to little Khalysie Lashay Jolley, who was only nine weeks old when she was murdered. Witnesses say the baby’s mother is the one who killed her.

2. Active shooter situation

Mass shootings are a common headline after several happened around the country this weekend. More recently, the Mudbug Festival shooting in Jackson had people questioning security. Larry Rowlett has more than 30 years of law enforcement experience ranging from presidential security with the Secret Service to Homeland Security. We went to him to find out the do’s and don’ts if you find yourself in an active shooter scenario. He says it starts before there’s ever a problem. “You’ve got [to] always know an escape route no matter where you are,” described Larry Rowlett, Boondocks Firearms Training Academy President/CEO. “If you go to a movie theater, the first thing you do before you even sit down is look to where the exits are, know where to get out if somebody were to come in one of those exits, how you would exit. If that were the case.”

3. Biden to confront racism

President Joe Biden is expected to visit Buffalo, NY, days after a deadly mass shooting. (Credit: CNN, WBKW, ERIE COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY, FAMILY HANDOUT)

When Joe Biden talks about his decision to run against President Donald Trump in 2020, the story always starts with Charlottesville. He says it was the men with torches shouting bigoted slogans that drove him to join what he calls the “battle for the soul of America.” Now Biden is facing the latest deadly manifestation of hatred after a white supremacist targeted Black people with an assault rifle at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, and left 10 people dead, the most lethal racist attack since he took office. The president and first lady Jill Biden are to visit the city on Tuesday, where their first stop will be a makeshift memorial outside the supermarket. They’re also expected to meet privately with families of the victims, first responders and local officials before the president delivers public remarks. In a speech at a nearby community center, Biden plans to call for stricter gun laws and urge Americans to reject racism and embrace the nation’s diversity, the White House said.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.