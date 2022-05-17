Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WATCH: Perp walk for Pearl mother accused of throwing baby on concrete, killing it

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A Pearl mother charged with capital murder made her initial court appearance Tuesday.

Makaylia Jolley, 20, is accused of “repeatedly and forcibly” throwing her baby, Khalysie Lashay Jolley, onto the road last Thursday.

The two-month-old would die two days later.

[RELATED: Candlelight vigil held to honor murdered infant in Pearl]

Authorities have revealed that Makaylia Jolly had been previously arrested on drug-related charges.

Madison/Rankin County District Attorney Bubba Bramlett said his office would be seeking the death penalty.

The baby’s older brother is now living with his grandmother.

WATCH: Perp walk for Pearl mother accused of throwing baby on concrete, killing it
