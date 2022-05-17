Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Pedestrian killed after wrecking vehicle on I-20 in Gregg County

Texas Police Lights
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man who wrecked on I-20 and began walking was killed after being struck by an 18-wheeler early Monday.

Johnny M. Powell, 60, of Jackson, Miss., died at the scene, which was about three miles southwest of Longview, at 3:34 a.m.

According to the DPS preliminary report, Powell had been driving eastbound on I-20 when his vehicle ran off the road to the south, possibly due to unsafe speed for the wet conditions. Powell then walked north to I-20. An 18-wheeler was going east on I-20 and struck Powell, who had walked onto the road.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

